Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 109.04 crore

Net loss of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 109.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales109.04111.99 -3 OPM %2.156.85 -PBDT0.595.93 -90 PBT-1.084.32 PL NP-0.613.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AAP ramps up grassroots efforts with padyatras and booth committees

US elections: Donald Trump declares victory; makes forceful comeback

US election 2024: PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on historic victory

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock slipped 15% after 164% rally in 5 months

LIVE updates: EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese to discuss ties

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story