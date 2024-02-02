Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 103.63 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 7.59% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 103.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 104.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales103.63104.53 -1 OPM %5.865.63 -PBDT4.093.88 5 PBT2.452.27 8 NP1.701.58 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News