Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 103.63 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 7.59% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 103.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 104.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales103.63104.53 -1 OPM %5.865.63 -PBDT4.093.88 5 PBT2.452.27 8 NP1.701.58 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Italian Flour Companies Promote Premium Soft Wheat Flour at SIAL India 2023

Include Pure Flour from Europe in Your Indian Festivities this Season

Pure Flour From Europe - Top Quality Flour Now in India

A Baker's Delight - Pure Flour From Europe

Baking Just Got Better with Pure Flour From Europe

NSE SME Fonebox Retail makes a solid debut

NSE SME DelaPlex climbs on debut

Bombay Cycle &amp; Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 45.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story