NSE SME DelaPlex climbs on debut

Shares of DelaPlex were quoting at Rs 324.45 on the NSE, a premium of 69% compared with the issue price of Rs 192.

The scrip was listed at Rs 309, a premium of 61% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen in an upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 324.45 and a low of Rs 293.55. About 11.04 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DelaPlex's IPO was subscribed 118.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 January 2024 and it closed on 30 January 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 186 to Rs 192 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 18,00,000 shares and offer for sale is of 6,00,000 equity share. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.66% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for APAC - sales and marketing expenditure, funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards purchase of office equipment, funding working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisition.

Ahead of the IPO, DelaPlex on 24 January 2024, raised Rs 3,556.25 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.82 lakh shares at Rs 192 per share to 9 anchor investor.

DelaPlex is technology and software development solution and consulting provider, helping client companies to achieve in deriving growth, revenue and marketplace value. Company is a global technology partner in supply chain consulting, custom software development, cloud services, and data science. It also provides various tech solutions including software-defined data centers, integrated infrastructure; cloud computing, DevOps, security solutions, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. As of 30 September 2023, the company has around 300 personnel with 286 on payroll and 14 contractors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 28.14 crore and net profit of Rs 4.25 crore for the period as on 30 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News