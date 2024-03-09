KP Energy wins 368.55 MW wind power project from Aditya Birla Renewables

KP Energy has received new order of total capacity of 368.55MW out of which 185.85MW is awarded by Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary and 182.70MW is awarded by ABREL (RJ) Projects for development of Balance of Plant for 368.55MW wind capacity forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project to be developed in Gujarat. This Project shall be connected to Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) network of the Central Transmission Utility (CTU).

The order also includes development of 220KV transmission line for evacuation capacity of 673MW.

The project includes the installation of wind operated electricity generator (commonly also referred as windmill or WTG) each of 3X model. KP Energy will be responsible for providing a range of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) for the project. This entails tasks such as land acquisition, design, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning for the balance of plant and securing the necessary approvals and permits for the Project.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News