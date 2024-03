PG Electroplast announced that on March 08, 2024 at around 10:00 AM, fire occurred at one of its warehouse situated at E-31, Site-B, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Surajpur, Greater Noida - 201306.

The fire was extinguished with the help of fire department. There are no human injuries or casualties. The Company is in the process of ascertaining the cause of the fire and the quantum of damages to the stock which was kept at the warehouse.

