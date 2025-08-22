KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

KP Green Engineering has successfully received Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar factory. The kettle, imported from Germany and powered by state-of-the art technology, marks a significant milestone in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities.

Key Highlights of the New Galvanizing Facility:

Kettle Size: 14 m (length) 3 m (width) 3.8 m (depth) - the largest in Asia Zinc Capacity: 1,100 tons Production Capacity Expansion: up to 90,000 MT per annum Technology Advantage: Automated and fully encapsulated hot-dip galvanizing plant ensuring higher efficiency, superior corrosion protection, enhanced durability, and compliance with sustainable engineering practices

