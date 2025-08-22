Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
KPI Green Energy announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Company, named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP', on 19 August 2025.

The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

