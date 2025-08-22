KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

KPI Green Energy announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Company, named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP', on 19 August 2025.

The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

