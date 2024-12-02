KPI Green bags 300 MWAC solar order from Coal India

KPI Green Energy announced that it has received the letter of award (LOA) from Coal India (CIL) for development of a 300 MWAC ground-mounted solar PV plant at Khavda, Gujarat.

The company will also be responsible for the projects 5-year comprehensive operation & maintenance (O&M)

The firm stated that this project aligns perfectly with its ambitious goal of achieving 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Shares of KPI Green Energy fell 0.48% to Rs 785.10, while shares of Coal India gained 0.36% to Rs 418.05 on the BSE.

