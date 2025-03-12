KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

KPI Green Energy announced that its board has approved the appointment of Surinder Kumar Negi as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 12 March 2025.

At KPI Green Energy, Negi will focus on scaling renewable energy projects, strengthening the companys transmission infrastructure, and expanding its domestic and international footprint. His expertise in large-scale project execution, grid integration, and operational excellence will be instrumental in KPI Green Energys next growth phase.

Surinder Kumar Negi is a distinguished power sector professional with over four decades of experience in transmission, engineering, and project management. A graduate in electrical engineering from G.B. Pant University, Pantnagar, he has played a pivotal role in power transmission, grid modernization, and infrastructure development.

Negi has held key leadership positions, including Managing Director of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), where he spearheaded the expansion of Gujarats transmission network, enhanced grid efficiency, and implemented Smart Grid technologies. Prior to this, he served in senior roles at NTPC, POWERGRID, ALSTOM, and Reliance Energy, contributing to high-voltage transmission projects, system planning, and privatization initiatives.

Negi serves as the Director of Skipperseil and is also a Director at Manacles Transformers. Under his leadership, Skipperseil has established advanced transformer manufacturing facilities, optimized EPC operations, and driven renewable energy initiatives in India and Africa.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 67% to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of KPI Green Energy shed 0.10% to Rs 382.20 on the BSE.

