SEPC jumps on securing major infra deal in Saudi Arabia

SEPC jumped 10.83% to Rs 14.22 after the company announced the execution of a Framework Agreement with ROSHN Group, a leading real estate developer in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The agreement positions SEPC to undertake major infrastructure projects in KSA. SEPC has submitted bids for infrastructure works in three zones of Jeddah North, Phase 1A, valued at approximately SAR 893 million (around Rs 2200 crore).

The Framework Agreement paves the way for SEPC to receive "Call-off Orders," with a guarantee of at least one zone being awarded.

SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in process & metallurgy; power; water infrastructure; and mining & mineral processing segments.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore while revenue from operations declined 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

