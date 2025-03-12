RIL's Jio Platforms to offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India

Reliance Industries said that Jio Platforms (JPL) has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India.

This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jios offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceXs direct offerings to consumers and businesses.

Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts.

Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jios position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlinks position as the worlds leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India.

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to further enhance Indias digital ecosystem.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio, said: Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jios top priority.

Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all.

By integrating Starlink into Jios broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has built a world class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 5G and 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited).

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

RIL had reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to a record high of Rs 21,930 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. RIL's Q3 revenue grew 7.7% to Rs 267,186 crore, while EBITDA climbed 7.8% to Rs 48,003 crore.

The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 1251.85 on the BSE.

