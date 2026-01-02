KPI Green Energy commences power supply from 92.15 MWp IPP Hybrid Power Project

KPI Green Energy announced that its 92.15 MWp IPP Hybrid Power Project, awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) under the competitive bidding process for hybrid renewable energy projects, has commenced power generation and supply to the state grid.

The project, with GUVNL as offtaker, has an aggregate contracted capacity of 92.15 MWp, comprising 16.95 MW of wind power capacity and 75.2 MWp solar power capacity. The project has achieved grid synchronization, and power injection into the grid has commenced, well ahead of the scheduled project completion timeline of July 2026, reflecting the Company's strong execution capabilities and integrated project development expertise.