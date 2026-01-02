KPI Green Energy commences power supply from 92.15 MWp IPP Hybrid Power Project

The project, with GUVNL as offtaker, has an aggregate contracted capacity of 92.15 MWp, comprising 16.95 MW of wind power capacity and 75.2 MWp solar power capacity. The project has achieved grid synchronization, and power injection into the grid has commenced, well ahead of the scheduled project completion timeline of July 2026, reflecting the Company's strong execution capabilities and integrated project development expertise.
With the start of power generation, the project is expected to begin contributing to the Company's revenue on a sustained basis, in accordance with the long-term Power Purchase Agreement executed with GUVNL. The long-term contracted nature of the project is expected to provide stable and predictable cash flows, thereby strengthening the Company's overall renewable energy portfolio.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content