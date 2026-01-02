India will defend itself against terrorism: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will firmly exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism and will not accept external diktats on how it does so. Speaking in Chennai, he underlined that persistent cross-border terrorism from hostile neighbours erodes trust and makes cooperation untenable, arguing that goodwill measures such as water-sharing arrangements cannot coexist with violence.

Outlining Indias broader foreign policy approach, Jaishankar reiterated the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, positioning India as a problem-solver that draws on its national strengths and partnerships. He also touched on regional developments, noting Indias support for stable neighbours and highlighting Bangladesh, where he said Indias economic growth can act as a stabilising force and benefit the wider region, including during its election period.