Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India will defend itself against terrorism: Jaishankar

India will defend itself against terrorism: Jaishankar

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will firmly exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism and will not accept external diktats on how it does so. Speaking in Chennai, he underlined that persistent cross-border terrorism from hostile neighbours erodes trust and makes cooperation untenable, arguing that goodwill measures such as water-sharing arrangements cannot coexist with violence.

Outlining Indias broader foreign policy approach, Jaishankar reiterated the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, positioning India as a problem-solver that draws on its national strengths and partnerships. He also touched on regional developments, noting Indias support for stable neighbours and highlighting Bangladesh, where he said Indias economic growth can act as a stabilising force and benefit the wider region, including during its election period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR slips and settles below Rs90/$ mark

Asian shares surge on tech rally, Australian markets edge up slightly

Nifty vaults past 26,300, Sensex jumps 573 pts on earnings optimism

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.29%

EUR/USD extends losing streak amid disappointing Eurozone manufacturing data

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story