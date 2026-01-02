Nifty vaults past 26,300, Sensex jumps 573 pts on earnings optimism

The key equity benchmarks powered higher on Friday, with the Nifty vaulting past the 26,300 mark after scaling a fresh record high in late trade. Market sentiment stayed buoyant throughout the session as strong Q3 corporate business updates fuelled earnings optimism and sparked broad-based buying. Auto and metal stocks led the rally, while FMCG and IT shares lagged, capping gains at the index level.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 573.41 points or 0.67% to 85,762.01. The Nifty 50 index climbed 182 points or 0.70% to 26,328.55.

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 26,340, and the Bank Nifty climbed to an all-time high of 60,203.75 in late trade.

ICICI Bank (up 1.28%), Reliance Industries (up 1.10%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.92%) boosted the Nifty today. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.97% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.79%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,772 shares rose and 1,449 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)a single-figure indicator of sector performancefell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signaling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. Amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, there was only a marginal increase in factory employment during December.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.38% to 6.606 as compared with the previous close of 6.581. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.2000 compared with its close of 89.9850 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 0.76% to Rs 136,830. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.19% to 98.47. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.34% to 4.164. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement shed 04 cents or 0.07% to $60.81 a barrel.

Global Markets: The Dow Jones Futures were up 178 points, indicating a strong opening in the US market today. European shares advanced on Friday, starting the first trading day of the year on a positive note. Asian indices ended higher to start the new year, with Hong Kong and South Korea leading the gains. South Koreas Kospi index hit a new record on Friday, lifting investor sentiment across the region. Some Asian markets were still closed for the holidays, including Japan and mainland China. Meanwhile, Singapores economy expanded 5.7% year-on-year for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by strong manufacturing growth in the three months through December. The latest reading is faster than the revised 4.3% growth in the previous quarter.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his New Year message that the country had clocked a stronger-than-expected 4.8% expansion for the full year of 2025. U.S. stock futures were looking up in early Asian hours, with S&P futures up by 0.15% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbing 0.12%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.16% higher. On Wednesday stateside, the S&P 500 dipped 0.74%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.63%. Stocks in Spotlight: Coal India rallied 6.88% after the company announced that foreign coal consumers can now directly participate in its e-auction platform. In a regulatory filing, Coal India said it has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company, effective 1 January 2026.

Time Technoplast rose 4.38% after the company received regulatory approvals to manufacture and supply high-pressure Type-3 fully wrapped fibre reinforced composite cylinders for compressed gas applications. Bansal Wire Industries rose 1.95% after the company reported strong volume growth in Q3 FY26. Total sales volume rose 31.7% YoY to 1,21,702 metric tonnes in Q3 FY26, compared with 92,410 metric tonnes in Q3 FY25. Volumes were also up 6.18% QoQ from 1,14,609 metric tonnes in Q2 FY26. Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.47% after the companys total production rose 34.43% to 211,939 units in December 2025 as against 157,654 units recorded in December 2024.

Olectra Greentech jumped 4.05% after the company announced the start of commercial operations at its greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The Phase-I unit has a per-shift annual production capacity of 2,500 electric buses. This represents 50% of the planned per-shift capacity of 5,000 buses per year. Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 1.70% after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of value-added products in Q3 FY26, led by strong performance across segments. Remsons Industries rallied 4.47% after the company has secured a Rs 60-crore order from a leading domestic commercial vehicle (CV) OEM. The contract is for the supply of gear shifters with push-pull cables, with supplies set to begin from Q1 FY27. The order will be executed over a 60-month period, the company said.