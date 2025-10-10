KPI Green Energy receives Category A Power Trading Licence from GERC

KPI Green Energy has received the Category A Power Trading Licence from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), enabling the company to trade electricity and optimise realisation by aligning power sales with demand curves for KP Group's 6+ GW renewable portfolio.

This licence is a strategic milestone for us. It not only empowers KPI to participate directly in dynamic markets but also allows us to sell power when and where it's most neededmaximising realisations, expanding customer choice, and accelerating India's clean-energy transition, said Dr. Faruk Patel, Chairman & Managing Director

With this GERC approval, KPI Green Energy can now:

1. Tap directly into power exchanges and short-term bilateral markets, providing industrial and utility customers with flexible procurement options that adapt to their operational demand curves.