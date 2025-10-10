Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy receives Category A Power Trading Licence from GERC

KPI Green Energy receives Category A Power Trading Licence from GERC

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KPI Green Energy has received the Category A Power Trading Licence from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), enabling the company to trade electricity and optimise realisation by aligning power sales with demand curves for KP Group's 6+ GW renewable portfolio.

This licence is a strategic milestone for us. It not only empowers KPI to participate directly in dynamic markets but also allows us to sell power when and where it's most neededmaximising realisations, expanding customer choice, and accelerating India's clean-energy transition, said Dr. Faruk Patel, Chairman & Managing Director

With this GERC approval, KPI Green Energy can now:

1. Tap directly into power exchanges and short-term bilateral markets, providing industrial and utility customers with flexible procurement options that adapt to their operational demand curves.

2. Offer verifiable green energy blocks that support both RE compliance and ambitious ESG objectives.

3. Enable transparent pricing through exchange-discovered rates and standardized contracts, making costs predictable and competitive for customers.

4. Support faster onboarding for open-access consumers, meeting short-term and transitional energy needs quickly and efficiently.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brightcom Group signs MoU with Project DYNAMO

Shares of NSB BPO Solutions list in MT Group

Shares of WeWork India Management list in B Group

Rajesh Power gains inking MoUs worth Rs 4,754-cr with Gujarat Govt

RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 18-cr LoI from CEG Karnataka

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story