Ceinsys Tech Ltd Surges 4.99%

Ceinsys Tech Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 920.75. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.71% to quote at 37529.76. The index is up 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BLS E-Services Ltd increased 3.44% and Onward Technologies Ltd added 3.27% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.1 % over last one year compared to the 6.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd has lost 23.6% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.5% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9516 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2105 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 796.75 on 18 Dec 2025.