KPIL-HGINFRA JV bags Thane Metro Rail Project

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering announced that the joint venture of H.G. Infra Engineering (40% share) and Kalpataru Projects International (lead member with 60% share) has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation on 10 December 2025, for design and construction of Elevated Metro Viaduct of length 20.527 kms between UG Ramp and Balkum Naka including Depot Approach Viaduct and three Special Spans for Thane Integral Ring Metro Project.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

