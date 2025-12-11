Dollar index loiters around 7-week low after Fed rate cut

The dollar index extended slide in early Asia on Thursday following a sharp dip by nearly 1% in the previous session after US Federal Reserve delivered its much awaited rate cut at its December policy meeting, the third consecutive reduction since September. Federal Reserve cut lowered the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-1/2 to 3 3/4 percent. In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, Fed said, further noting that the Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. In their latest economic projections, Fed officials penciled in just one rate reduction next year, unchanged from their estimate in September. Looking forward for the day will be US weekly claims. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.35, down 0.1% on the day and loitering at its lowest level in around 7 weeks.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app