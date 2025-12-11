BSE SME Luxury Time takes off in style with a soaring debut

Luxury Time traded at Rs 163.59 on the BSE, a premium of 99.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 82.

The scrip was listed at Rs 155.80, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 163.59 and a low of Rs 155.80. About 7.84 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Luxury Time's IPO was subscribed 553.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 December 2025 and it closed on 8 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share.

The IPO comprised 22,84,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 18,28,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,56,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards setting-up of 4 new retail stores, funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Luxury Time on 3 December 2025, raised Rs 5.06 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.17 lakh shares at Rs 82 each to 3 anchor investors. Luxury Time is engaged in the distribution, marketing, retailing, and after-sales servicing of Swiss luxury watches, as well as the distribution of watch service-related tools and equipment in India. Headquartered in New Delhi, it is supported by a team of seasoned professionals with expertise in luxury watch distribution, retail management, after-sales servicing, precision tools and machinery, and brand marketing. In addition, it has entered into a joint venture with an Indian listed luxury watch retail company to operate exclusive mono-brand boutiques, and currently manages two stores at the Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, and Palladium Mall, Mumbai. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 17 employees.