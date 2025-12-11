Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Luxury Time takes off in style with a soaring debut

BSE SME Luxury Time takes off in style with a soaring debut

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Luxury Time traded at Rs 163.59 on the BSE, a premium of 99.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 82.

The scrip was listed at Rs 155.80, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 163.59 and a low of Rs 155.80. About 7.84 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Luxury Time's IPO was subscribed 553.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 December 2025 and it closed on 8 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share.

The IPO comprised 22,84,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 18,28,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,56,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards setting-up of 4 new retail stores, funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Luxury Time on 3 December 2025, raised Rs 5.06 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.17 lakh shares at Rs 82 each to 3 anchor investors.

Luxury Time is engaged in the distribution, marketing, retailing, and after-sales servicing of Swiss luxury watches, as well as the distribution of watch service-related tools and equipment in India. Headquartered in New Delhi, it is supported by a team of seasoned professionals with expertise in luxury watch distribution, retail management, after-sales servicing, precision tools and machinery, and brand marketing. In addition, it has entered into a joint venture with an Indian listed luxury watch retail company to operate exclusive mono-brand boutiques, and currently manages two stores at the Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, and Palladium Mall, Mumbai. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 17 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 24.86 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.01 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

