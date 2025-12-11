SEPC settles dispute with Hindustan Copper

To receives Rs 30.45 cr as full and final settlement; secures supplementary work order of Rs 72.55 cr
SEPC announced the successful execution of a Settlement Deed with Hindustan Copper (HCL), concluding all inter-se claims and counterclaims arising from the arbitration proceedings in Case No. AP No.163 of 2023.
Under the terms of the settlement, SEPC will receive Rs 30.45 crore as full and final settlement, marking the closure of all pending arbitration matters between the two parties.
Additionally, HCL has confirmed the issuance of a supplementary work order worth Rs 72.55 crore related to the ongoing vertical shaft sinking project. This new award enhances the project's overall value and reinforces SEPC's standing as a key EPC partner in India's mining infrastructure segment.
