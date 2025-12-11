Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction substantially reduces guarantee obligations for Prolific Resolution (associate company)

Hindustan Construction substantially reduces guarantee obligations for Prolific Resolution (associate company)

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) announced a significant reduction in its exposure to debt (arising from Corporate Guarantee) issued in connection with loan facilities of Prolific Resolution (PRPL), an associate company.

As part of its plan with lenders, HCC had transferred an aggregate debt of ~2.854 crore to PRPL along with ~6.508 crore of Awards & Claims, while retaining a 49% equity stake in the entity. The Company had also provided a corporate guarantee for 100% of the debt owed by PRPL to its lenders. With accrued interest, the total amount of PRPL debt along with Awards & Claims is currently ~3.935 crore and ~6.325 crore, respectively.

Following formal approvals from PRPL Lenders, its Board and relevant stakeholders, HCC's guarantee obligation has been reduced from 100% of the outstanding amount to ~571 crore, representing 20% of the principal amount transferred. The reduction is part of the Company's ongoing commitment to de-leverage its balance sheet, strengthen its investment grade rating and access capital markets for stronger future growth as it scales its operations.

This material event has paved the way for HCC to access larger credit facilities and raise equity capital, including the recently announced Rights Issue which is supported by HCC's Promoter Group. The revised guarantee framework has been executed today in coordination with lending institutions and is in compliance with applicable regulatory, legal, and governance requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC settles dispute with Hindustan Copper

BSE SME Western Overseas Study Abroad meets a grounded debut

Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

India has emerged as preferred destination for global capability centres

Daily average number of train services hits 11740, surpasses pre-Covid-19 levels

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story