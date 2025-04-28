Global Health to set up 400-bed super specialty hospital in North East

To purchase 3-acre land from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation for Rs. 30 cr

Global Health Medanta announced its entry into the North East with its plan to establish a super speciality hospital in Guwahati. The Board of Directors, in its meeting held today, approved the purchase of 3 acres of land from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation for Rs. 30 crore plus incidental expenses for registration and possession of the land.

The Board has also approved plans to invest approximately Rs. 500 crore including cost of land in developing a state-of-the-art, 400-bed super specialty hospital. Proposed site is strategically located on National Highway 27, offering seamless connectivity across the entire North East region. This expansion aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and will serve over 50 million people across Assam and its neighbouring states. Medanta's foray into the region will be transformative, bringing world-class medical expertise, cutting-edge technology and comprehensive care across more than 20 super specialties, including transplants and advanced robotic procedures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News