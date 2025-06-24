KPIT Tech drops after mid-quarter update flags near-term challenges

KPIT Technologies slipped 5.29% to Rs 1317.25 after the company released its mid-quarter update for June 2025, which painted a mixed picture of near-term business momentum and execution risks.

The update included an announcement on the acquisition of Caresoft's Global Engineering Solutions business, approved by the board in May 2025. While KPIT confirmed that the deal is progressing, it clarified that certain closing conditions still need to be met. The company expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the current quarter, with revenue contributions from the acquired business likely to begin in Q2 FY26. Management estimates that the deal could add around 4% growth in FY26 compared to FY25, while also enhancing KPITs capabilities in the truck and off-highway segment, manufacturing engineering solutions, and aiding its entry into the China market.

However, investors were more focused on the cautionary signals in the broader business commentary. While the deal pipeline remains strong, KPIT noted that conversions are slower than anticipated. Although Europe is showing signs of recovery, the US and Asia are still facing uncertainties, and the pace of ramp-ups has been even more sluggish than previously expected. Some new business wins are also partially cannibalizing existing revenues due to tight client budgets and a shift in spending priorities.

Adding to investor concerns, KPIT indicated that it does not expect any one-time gains in Q1 FY26 like it saw in Q4 FY25. The company also flagged potential pressure on other income due to recent forex fluctuations, further dampening the near-term outlook. Despite the long-term strategic benefits of the Caresoft acquisition, the mid-quarter update appears to have triggered a reality check for the market. Slower execution, deal ramp-up delays, and muted Q1 guidance have collectively contributed to the stocks sharp decline, as investors reassess the near-term earnings visibility. KPIT Technologies is a global software development and integration partner for the automotive and mobility industry, focused on enabling software-defined vehicles. The company specializes in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, supporting clients in adopting next-generation mobility technologies.