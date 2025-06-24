Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.6, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.67% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 14.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.5, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.7 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 417.3, up 1.53% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 13.67% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 14.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.