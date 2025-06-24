SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 2.68%

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 981.55, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.09% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.36% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 981.55, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has risen around 8.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.5, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 983, up 2.77% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up 34.09% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.36% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.