Indraprastha Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.16 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 208.49, up 0.99% on the day. Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down 12.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.