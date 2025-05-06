Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies acquires Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

KPIT Technologies acquires Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
KPIT Technologies announced the acquisition of Caresoft Global's Engineering Solutions Business.

Kishor Patil, Cofounder, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies, said, " At KPIT, we are deepening relationships with trucks and off-highway makers and accelerating foray into China. Also, OEMs across segments are looking for a partner who can bring more agility and cost efficiency by taking an integrated view of software, hardware, and manufacturing. With Caresoft's strong expertise, we have a strategic partnership which will bring unparalleled value to the mobility ecosystem."

First Published: May 06 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

