KPIT Technologies acquires Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

KPIT Technologies announced the acquisition of Caresoft Global's Engineering Solutions Business.

Kishor Patil, Cofounder, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies, said, " At KPIT, we are deepening relationships with trucks and off-highway makers and accelerating foray into China. Also, OEMs across segments are looking for a partner who can bring more agility and cost efficiency by taking an integrated view of software, hardware, and manufacturing. With Caresoft's strong expertise, we have a strategic partnership which will bring unparalleled value to the mobility ecosystem."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News