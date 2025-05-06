Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has announced a strategic joint venture with HevenDrones Israel, an independent subsidiary of Heven a US-based global company that is recognised for its autonomous, hydrogen-powered and mission-specific drones.

The JV will establish a new entity in India to design, manufacture and supply next-generation drone systems tailored for India's defence and homeland security landscape, with long-term plans to address global markets.

The JV combines Paras Defence's engineering and manufacturing ecosystem with HevenDrones' proprietary platforms. The JV will serve as the exclusive vehicle for bringing this revolutionary hydrogen-powered drone technology to India for the first time. This partnership positions the JV among the first in the country to offer ready-to-fly, proven hydrogen-powered drones with enhanced flight endurance and modular payload capabilitiesdesigned, manufactured, and deployed from Indian soil. The JV will prioritize deployment in domains such as logistics support for remote and border regions, tactical surveillance, defence supply chains, and high-altitude missions.

Both companies are contributing significant capabilities, with HevenDrones transferring intellectual property, production manuals, and working prototypes, while Paras Defence will oversee manufacturing, sales, local compliance, and operational delivery.transfer will include training programs, and governance will be overseen by a board comprising a director from each company, who will together appoint a CEO, CFO, and COO.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News