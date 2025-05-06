Safari Industries slips as Q4 PAT declines 13% YoY to Rs 38 crore

Safari Industries (India) fell 2.83% to Rs 1,936.50 after the company reported a 12.97% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.59 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 43.19 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew by 15.23% year on year (YoY) to Rs 421.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 49.43 crore, down 11.61% from Rs 55.92 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses spiked 20.06% YoY to Rs 377.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The cost of material consumed was Rs 155.49 crore (up 23.08% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 31.35 crore (up 29.44% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, Safari Industries reported an 18.78% drop in net profit to Rs 13.60 crore, despite a 14.26% rise in revenue to Rs 1,771.58 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Safari Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.

