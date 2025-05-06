Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 128.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 146.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87231 shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 May 2025.

CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 128.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 146.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87231 shares. The stock gained 13.53% to Rs.672.90. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd registered volume of 23.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47767 shares. The stock rose 1.55% to Rs.1,032.80. Volumes stood at 54808 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 16.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.03% to Rs.2,825.20. Volumes stood at 60697 shares in the last session.

Yes Bank Ltd clocked volume of 4041.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 696.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.86% to Rs.18.06. Volumes stood at 493.26 lakh shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 79.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.54% to Rs.1,217.40. Volumes stood at 82.01 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

