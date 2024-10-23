KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 1471.41 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 44.66% to Rs 203.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 1471.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1199.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1471.411199.1620.2220.01339.20234.96283.11186.87203.75140.85

