Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2024 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 1471.41 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 44.66% to Rs 203.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 140.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 1471.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1199.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1471.411199.16 23 OPM %20.2220.01 -PBDT339.20234.96 44 PBT283.11186.87 52 NP203.75140.85 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FIU imposes Rs 54 lakh fine on Union Bank of India for PMLA violations

UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest $750 mn in debt of GMR Group

Health insurance for a newborn: Why it's needed, what does it provide

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany at half-time

Market Close Highlights, Oct 23: Sensex sheds 139 pts, Nifty settles below 24,450; IT shares shine

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story