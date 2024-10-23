Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 401.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 218.73% to Rs 1093.23 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 401.81% to Rs 335.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 218.73% to Rs 1093.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 343.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1093.23343.002.63-27.78237.51118.81219.25111.42335.2166.80

