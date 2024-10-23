Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.004.6810.2011.540.810.800.520.550.400.40

