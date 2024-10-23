Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.004.68 7 OPM %10.2011.54 -PBDT0.810.80 1 PBT0.520.55 -5 NP0.400.40 0

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

