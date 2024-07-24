Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 52.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 1364.63 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 52.36% to Rs 204.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 134.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 1364.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1097.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1364.631097.62 24 OPM %21.0719.49 -PBDT329.21221.40 49 PBT276.70176.35 57 NP204.16134.00 52

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

