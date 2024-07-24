Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epigral consolidated net profit rises 172.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 43.16% to Rs 651.20 crore

Net profit of Epigral rose 172.52% to Rs 85.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.16% to Rs 651.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 454.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales651.20454.89 43 OPM %27.0720.89 -PBDT164.4178.21 110 PBT130.9647.41 176 NP85.8731.51 173

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

