Epigral consolidated net profit rises 172.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.16% to Rs 651.20 croreNet profit of Epigral rose 172.52% to Rs 85.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.16% to Rs 651.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 454.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales651.20454.89 43 OPM %27.0720.89 -PBDT164.4178.21 110 PBT130.9647.41 176 NP85.8731.51 173
