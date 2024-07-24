Epigral consolidated net profit rises 172.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.16% to Rs 651.20 crore

Net profit of Epigral rose 172.52% to Rs 85.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.16% to Rs 651.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 454.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.651.20454.8927.0720.89164.4178.21130.9647.4185.8731.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp