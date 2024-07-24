Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Kataria Industries makes a solid debut

NSE SME Kataria Industries makes a solid debut

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Kataria Industries were trading at Rs 191.50 on the NSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 182.40, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 191.50 and a low of Rs 182.40. About 11.58 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kataria Industries' IPO was subscribed 261.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 July 2024 and it closed on 19 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 91-96 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 56,85,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of machineries, repayment of debt, general corporate purpose and public issue expenses.

Ahead of the IPO, Kataria Industries on 15 July 2024, raised Rs 15.52 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.17 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 4 anchor investor.

Kataria Industries manufactures construction materials like LRPC strands and steel wires used in bridges, buildings, and power lines. They have a team of 71 employees as of March 31, 2024.

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Spicejet gains as board OKs raising Rs 3,000 cr via QIP

Sensex slides 493 pts; European mkt declines

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.41 crore in the June 2024 quarter

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the June 2024 quarter

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 339.12 crore and net profit of Rs 10.02 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian passport weakens: Why the rich are in a rush to move out of India

India needs to monetise assets to support spending, says JPMorgan

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts; BSE SmallCap index up 2%; MMTC, IFCI zoom up to 20%

Pvt sector needs to step up, match govt's efforts: Anand Mahindra

Schaeffler India zooms 7% on robust June quarter show; topline grows 15%

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story