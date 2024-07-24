NSE SME Kataria Industries makes a solid debut

Shares of Kataria Industries were trading at Rs 191.50 on the NSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 182.40, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 191.50 and a low of Rs 182.40. About 11.58 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Kataria Industries' IPO was subscribed 261.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 July 2024 and it closed on 19 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 91-96 per equity share.