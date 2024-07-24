Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.95% to Rs 16.68 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 66.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.95% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.6818.32 -9 OPM %9.659.12 -PBDT1.621.74 -7 PBT0.921.06 -13 NP0.341.00 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News