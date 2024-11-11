KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 33.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 40.17 croreNet profit of KPT Industries rose 33.78% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.1737.40 7 OPM %17.5315.29 -PBDT6.084.80 27 PBT5.164.02 28 NP3.962.96 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News