Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 14.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 14.54% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 91.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.91.2980.1516.6417.1115.5513.0713.5411.6110.329.01

