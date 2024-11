Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 48.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 83.25 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 48.60% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 83.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.83.2585.364.195.973.115.081.573.491.472.86

