Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 591.43 crore

Net profit of Krazybee Services Pvt rose 51.71% to Rs 95.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 591.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.41% to Rs 221.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.22% to Rs 2185.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1399.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.