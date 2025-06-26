Entry India Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net profit of Entry India Projects Pvt rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.46% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.