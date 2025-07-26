Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 1695.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.19% to Rs 9.66 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 1695.24% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 114.19% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.664.5142.964.885.030.334.850.153.770.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News