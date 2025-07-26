Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.74% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net loss of Dhruva Capital Services reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 71.74% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.790.46-58.2389.13-0.440.41-0.530.41-0.540.32

