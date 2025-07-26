SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 4876.92 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services declined 6.47% to Rs 555.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 594.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 4876.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4358.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4876.924358.6429.4834.22783.39848.54748.36799.17555.96594.45

