Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 86.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.88% to Rs 395.54 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 86.35% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.88% to Rs 395.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 280.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.395.54280.7616.5714.9158.9030.5751.2622.6830.5816.41

