Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
India Glycols Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd crashed 6.01% to Rs 1028 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28022 shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd lost 4.72% to Rs 1904.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8847 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 4.25% to Rs 22.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 270.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 313.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup slipped 3.95% to Rs 52.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd pared 3.84% to Rs 74.56. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

