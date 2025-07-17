Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 91.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.20% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance declined 91.46% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.20% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.290.8148.2883.950.141.670.141.670.141.64

