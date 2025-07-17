Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software slumps after PAT drops over 54% YoY to Rs 49 crore

Newgen Software slumps after PAT drops over 54% YoY to Rs 49 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Newgen Software Technologies tumbled 5.92% to Rs 1029 after the company reported 54.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.72 crore on a 25.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 320.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Total expenses added up to Rs 285.94 crore in Q1 FY26, down 5.6% YoY. This was due to lower employee benefits (down 6.5% YoY), lower finance costs (down 13.5% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 4.5% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 64.11 crore, down by 54.6% from Rs 141.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

Newgen Software Technologies is an information technology (IT) product company that provides solutions in enterprise content management, business process management and customer communications management. Its customers are organisations belonging to the banking, telecommunications and insurance sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Yen sinks to 148.8 as export slump fuels recession fear

Mahindra Logistics spurts on disclosing rights issue details

Hexaware Tech edges higher after inking deal to acquire GCC building firm SMC Squared

BEML announces appointment of Govt. Director

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story