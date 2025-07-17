Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

IT shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 180.94 points or 0.22% to 82,453.54. The Nifty 50 index fell 49 points or 0.20% to 25,163.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.48%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,147 shares rose and 1,409 shares fell. A total of 224 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces were currently trading at Rs 461.50 at 10:35 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.39% compared with the issue price of Rs 407.
The scrip was listed at Rs 436.10, exhibiting a premium of 7.15% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,128.90 and a low of 1,086. On the BSE, over 2.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Results Today:
Wipro (down 0.49%), Axis Bank (down 0.28%), 360 One WAM (up 0.57%), CEAT (up 0.18%), HDFC AMC (up 0.22%), Heritage Foods (up 0.48%), Indian Hotels Company (up 0.83%), Jio Financial Services(down 0.20%), LTIMindtree (down 1.82%), Newgen Software Technologies (up 0.11%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (up 0.62%), Polycab India (down 0.44%), Route Mobile (down 0.06%), Shoppers Stop (up 0.18%), South Indian Bank (down 0.16%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.14%), Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (up 1.85%), Tata Communications(up 0.68%), Waaree Renewable Technologies(up 1.29%) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 0.59% to 37,438.55. The index jumped 1.04% in the past two trading sessions.
LTIMindtree (down 1.91%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.77%), Persistent Systems (down 0.95%), Wipro (down 0.91%), Infosys (down 0.75%) Coforge (down 0.7%), Mphasis (down 0.59%), HCL Technologies (down 0.25%) declined.
Stock in Spotlight:
Tech Mahindra declined 1.77% after the company reported a 2.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore on a 0.25% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,351.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app